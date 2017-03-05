ETSU vs. Vols Baseball:

On March 7 at 6:30 p.m., Thomas Stadium across from the ETSU campus will be hosting the Bucs vs. Vols baseball game. The legendary basketball game against the Bucs and Vols on Dec. 22 had a great turnout, and it’s likely that the baseball game will be no different. It seems that ETSU and UTK will be playing more games with other as the seasons continue through the years. The ETSU baseball team is up in their wins. As the rivals face off, ETSU will not back down from the challenge. Admission will be free for students.

‘Logan’:

The new Wolverine movie is coming this spring break! Premiering March 3 at theaters everywhere, this spin-off from the original “X-Men” and “Wolverine” movies has a high budget of $127 million. No expenses were spared in the making of this movie. Hugh Jackson is back as the Wolverine, though this time a bit older and weathered. As he is taking care of Professor X, now a dying old man, he must ensure the safety of a young girl who has the same abilities as Logan. The fear of every mutant has come to life when people begin to hunt down the little girl in order to use her as a weapon. In this thrilling action, Logan must learn what it means to hold the life of a young girl in his hands and protect this third from the threats of the world.

The Down Home:

In downtown Johnson City, the Down Home is a venue for many bands to come and play in the area. Whether it’s ETSU students or bands on tour, this place is a good spot for some low vibes and good music. The Down Home does serve food and beverages. From enchiladas, to nachos, to burritos, this classic bar food is affordable and sure to be delicious. Beers and other alcoholic beverages are also sold for those of age at the same reasonable price. Over spring break, Jon Stickley Trio, Junior Sisk and Rambler’s Choice, Fred Eaglesmith and Chris Jones and the Night Drivers are the bands showing, but more bands will be coming to town soon. The schedule can be found on their website: http://downhome.com/events/. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

Beach Boys:

The 1960s has returned, and the Beach Boys are coming to Johnson City! For all of you with a secret love for the Beach Boys, this is your opportunity to see them live! Though they may be a bit aged than they were in their prime, that doesn’t stop them from reliving the glory days. The classics will be played for all to hear, so bring your friends, your dad and your grandmother. The all-encompassing decade of the ‘60s is for everyone of all ages. The upbeat pop of today’s music can’t be beat compared to the sound the Beach Boys bring to the stage. Tickets are on sale now for their show at Freedom Hall on April 4.