On March 13 at 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium, the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts will be hosting a feature film and discussion.

“I Come From” is a documentary based on the correction system in the United States and the injustice that inmates face. The film focuses on six incarcerated artists who give an inside view of the what the American jails are like from a firsthand basis.

Award-winning director Robby Henson shows this film as a sign to the American people to prevent what continues in the correction system and face the reality of what people need as individuals to better themselves in the shadows of their past.