Over the weekend, men’s and women’s track and field traveled to both the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C., and the Weems Baskins Invitational in Columbia, S.C.

On Friday at the Relays Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tenn.) placed 61st out of 84 in the 5000m race for the women.

For the men, standout results came from junior Simeon Roberts (Greeneville, Tenn.), who placed fourth in the 3000m steeplechase along with recording his personal best time for the event at 9:10.19.

Another personal best for the day came at the Weems Baskin Invitational on the women’s side by sophomore Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) who finished fifth in the 400m. Her PR time was 57.84.

“We’ve gotten off to a very good start to the outdoor season as we continue to pile up personal bests across all of the events,” said Head Coach George Watts.

Fellow sophomore Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) also ranked high in the long jump, finishing seventh.

Two freshman men made a showing at the invitational. Soresa Gemechu (Johnson City, Tenn.) finished third in the 5000m, behind veteran teammate Carl Oberfeitinger (Kingsport, Tenn.). David Perez (Asheville, Tenn.), another freshman, placed 12th in the 100m dash.

Friday was it for the Relays, but the Baskins Invitational continued on Saturday.

The personal records kept coming in at the Invitational on both the men’s and women’s side.

For the men, Brett Squibbs (Rock Hill, S.C.) tied his PR on the pole vault to bring the event win back to ETSU.

Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.), Louis Morris (Knoxville, Tenn.) and James Garst (Jonesborough, Tenn.) all recorded PR’s for the men in the 100m dash and the 1500m, respectively.

For the women, Atkins secured the second event win of the day for the Bucs in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.37.

Atkins was joined by Davis, Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) and Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla.) in the 4x100m relay, and the group finished sixth.

The group was dominant in this event during the indoor season, and ran their fastest time of the outdoor season with a time of 46.18.

Away from the track, sophomore Rebekah Fox (Franklin, Tenn.) finished third in the women’s high jump, and teammate Ationza Smith (Urbandale, Iowa) also finished third in the triple jump.

The Bucs will be away again next weekend, split between the Florida Relays in Gainesville and the VertKlasse Meeting in High Point, N.C.