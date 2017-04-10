The ETSU Office of Information Technology is starting a student technology council in order for students to give their feedback on technology related issues on campus.

The university makes it a priority to ensure the technology advances made on campus will fit the needs of its students, so they’re implementing this council.

According to the ETSU website, the ITS Student Technology Council is a group of diverse students from across campus who can give feedback on items such as existing technology within the university, new plans and projects, and website and mobile app redesigns.

This council will meet about once per month on campus for 1-2 hours, probably in the evening, to discuss all of ETSU’s technology related issues.

OIT is looking for students who are interested in being among the first to know what is going on with technology around campus and to give their input about how things should look, how they work or what is available to students. Students will get the opportunity to see and test new technologies before they become available to all students.

Any current student of ETSU is eligible and encouraged to apply, as OIT is hoping to have a diverse council with students from different majors and genders. It is encouraged for interested students to apply sooner rather than later as ETSU’s website states they may have to decline applicants if they receive too many.

The first meeting will be Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m in room 118 of Sherrod Library.

It does not cost anything to apply or to be on the ITS Student Technology Council, and food and drink will be provided at meetings.

Students interested in applying should go to http://www.etsu.edu/its/stutech.aspx#applyitsstu to apply.