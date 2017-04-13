Tristan Rettke was arrested on Sept. 28, for civil rights intimidation.

Former ETSU student Tristan Rettke pleaded not guilty in Washington County Court on April 10.

Rettke was indicted by a grand jury on March 21 on two counts of civil rights intimidation, two counts of disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. Rettke was arrested in September 2016 after disrupting a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Borchuck Plaza on ETSU’s campus.

According to WJHL, Rettke was not present at Monday’s hearing, but his attorney pled not guilty on his behalf.

Rettke’s court date is set for June 20.