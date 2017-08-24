The presidency of Donald J. Trump has been controversial before he ever stepped foot in the White House, and it became even more controversial the weekend of Aug. 12.

White supremacists showed up in full force in Charlottesville, Virginia to protest the proposed removal of the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee. The protest quickly grew violent, including 3 deaths and dozens of injuries.

During the troubling times America is currently going through, Trump, as he usually does, has taken to Twitter to voice his opinions and apologies. He also called for a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Many Americans believe President Trump was putting equal blame on white supremacists and counter-protestors based on what he said the day of the tragedy in Charlottesville.

“But we’re closely following the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia…We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country,” Trump said.

During the rally in Phoenix, which took place on Aug. 22, Trump announced he may shut down the government due to lack of funding for the Mexican border wall and that the North American Free Trade Agreement is likely to be terminated.

The North American Free Trade Agreement is an agreement between the U.S, Mexico and Canada designed to remove tariff barriers between the three countries.

Since the Charlottesville tragedy, there have been a few shake-ups in Trump’s White House for reasons officially unknown.

Most notably, President Trump fired Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on Aug. 18.

On Aug. 14, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck, Kenneth Frazier, resigned from the President’s manufacturing council.

Now an impeachment is making its way through the system, and the scale doesn’t look like it’s weighing in Trump’s favor.

Despite all that has happened, the nation had expected an appropriate response from the President regarding the Charlottesville riots, but once again, the people were disappointed. Business Insider has recently reported Trumps approval rating has come to a record low at 39 percent since taking office.

It hasn’t been a year since Trump took office and already more has happened to cause controversy than unity. Now only one question remains for the public: What could possibly happen next?