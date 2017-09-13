There is a new direction for East Tennessee State University as the University Council adopted the Interim ETSU Alcohol Policy on Aug. 14.

“Because of the change in the Tennessee Board of Regents to the Board of Trustees, we’ve had to look at all of our policies because they have to be re-established by the Board of Trustees so this was a good time to look at it,” said ETSU University Counsel Edward Kelly

Kelly goes on to explain that there were many events that could not have been done on campus because of the restriction on alcohol.

“It’s definitely a loosening up of the regulations that we’ve had in the past,” Kelly said.

According to a PowerPoint made by Kelly, the objective of the Interim Alcohol Policy is to provide guidance to the ETSU campus on the possession, use and purchase of alcohol on campus.

“The prevision in the past has been very restrictive regarding the use of alcohol on campus for anybody,” Kelly said. “And it was just unworkable actually, in a long time and people knew it.”

The policy was established from an agreement with federal, state and local laws to allow lawful activity of alcohol use if it occurs in campus locations where it is allowed.

A list of approved areas includes: Skyboxes at the football stadium, the CPA enclosed courtyard, the Performance Arts Center Lobby, the Reece Museum, Shelbridge, select areas of Thomas Stadium, the outdoor lobby of Brown Hall, select areas of the Mountain States Health Alliance Athletics Center, Gordon Ball practice court, lobby and wardroom.

With these areas come procedures that must be followed. The possession of alcohol in these areas can only be permitted if it is served by vendors who are properly licensed and have appropriate state and local permits and if all people participating are over the legal age limit and if the consumption or serving of alcohol does not take place in any academic building unless approved in the list of locations.

The policy was posted and open for comments on the universities website on Aug. 15. Comments were open until Sept. 13.

The policy was made by the ETSU administration, presented to the council, the council made recommendations and after the entry of comments it will go back to the council.

Kelly says the policy should be set in stone by the next Council meeting.