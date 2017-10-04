In light of the horrendous act of terrorism that has again struck the United States, ETSU has updated their accessible online relief fund link for those who wish to help aid the families and friends of those in the Las Vegas shootings.

Donations will go to loved ones paying medical expenses of the injured, funeral expenses for those lost and other funds designed to help those grieving and in their time of need.

A fundamental to humanity is showing acts of care and kindness. For those in Vegas, our hearts are with you.

Donations can be made at www.etsu.edu/response.