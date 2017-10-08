Jessica Dunker is a junior at ETSU as an English major with a double minor in journalism and creative writing. She was born in Johnson City but later moved to Loudon, TN at the age of seven. Returning to her hometown, she has enrolled herself at ETSU as a student in the honors college. She is also a member of Admissions Ambassadors and the English National Honors Society. After she receives her bachelor's degree, she plans on moving to New York, where she will pursue her career as an editor. As an aspiring author, her first book was published in August 2017 on Amazon.