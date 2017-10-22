The East Tennessee State men’s golf team traveled to Alpharetta, Georgia, to compete at the Golf College of Georgia Collegiate. The tournament featured teams such as Texas, Duke and Florida State.

For the Bucs as a team, they finished in 14th place in day one of the tournament. Oklahoma State, Texas and Wake Forest finished top three on the day.

Freshman Austin Carter (Kingsport, Tennessee) was a bright spot for the Bucs in the tournament as he finished tied for 12th on the day, scoring a 69.

Junior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) for the Bucs finished tied for 74th day one of the tournament, shooting a score of 77.

Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Florida) was able to tie for 67th, shooting a score of 76. Freshmen Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) and Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tennessee) both shot well, finishing tied for 53rd on the day.

The individual leaders on day one of the tournament were Chris Petefish (Danville, California), Matthew Wolff (Agoura Hills, California) and Doug Ghim (Arlington Heights, Illinois), all of who tied for first place with a score of 66.

This a tournament loaded with ranked D1 teams, all of which are very competitive in the top 25 ranked spots. ETSU ended the day ahead of No.5 ranked Oklahoma, who the Bucs led by two shots.

Day two, the Bucs slid to last place, trailing Oklahoma by eight shots. Wake Forest, Texas and Duke rounded out the top three of day two.

Carter shot a 72 on day two, dropping tied for 26th on the day. Kim made a big jump for the Bucs, shooting a 70 on the day and tying for 59th. Alex Smalley (Wake Forest, North Carolina) from Duke was alone in the first place at the end of day two.

For the ETSU women’s golf team, they traveled to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, to compete at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. Before entering the tournament, the Bucs tied for second place in the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, Missouri, looking to keep up their success.