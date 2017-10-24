The coming of autumn means a few things: the leaves are turning colors, coats are donned and basketball season begins.

For the Bucs, this means returning after a successful season as SoCon champions and an appearance in the NCAA tournament.

ETSU hopes to build off last season, with over half the 15 man roster consisting of seniors, experience is a major key for this season.

In the same regard, ETSU is bringing several special guests for its “Holding Court 5” live video conference. In the Grand Soldiers’ Ballroom of the Carnegie Hotel, the Bucs Head Coach Steve Forbes will be joined by former Virginia Tech head coach and current ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg and former ETSU and Auburn head coach Sonny Smith.

From across the nation, the head coaches of Kansas, Texas, and Wichita State, Bill Self, Shaka Smart and Gregg Marshall, respectively, will be phoning in through live video feed to speak on the upcoming season and answer questions from attendees, while drinks and hors d’oeuvres are served.

This conference is an opportunity to hear from individuals with insight and experience on college basketball. For anyone that would like to attend, the conference will be held Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling 423-439-3878 or by visiting ETSUBucs.com.