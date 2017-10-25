At East Tennessee State Vincent Lowe is a student-athlete from Chesapeake, Virginia, and part of the football program. Lowe was a three-star prospect coming out of Grassfield High School. On Oct. 21, 2014, Lowe committed to play at Old Dominion, where he played two seasons.

He was also recruited by East Carolina and Massachusetts. During his time at Old Dominion, Lowe played running back and wide receiver. After two seasons at Old Dominion, Lowe decided to transfer to ETSU, the second year the football program returned. Though undersized, Lowes’ physicality, speed and precise routes make up for his height.

“Playing for Old Dominion prepared me for the size in the SoCon,” said Lowe.

During his first year with the Bucs, Lowe was amongst the leaders in receptions and touchdowns at the receiving position, helping the team improve to five wins in year two.

This season Lowe has been a huge weapon for the Bucs, leading the team in receiving yards with over 250 yards and four touchdown receptions. On average, Lowe is getting 14 yards per catch and has shown his big play ability scoring on a 53-yard touchdown catch.

“I would say to young receivers the key to being a good receiver is always working hard and give it all you got,” said Lowe.

In a high scoring game against Furman this season, Lowe was explosive catching five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Off the field, Lowe is energetic and passionate in everything he does. After football, he plans to be a teacher and pass on his knowledge.

“I would say the biggest difference from Old Dominion and ETSU is the sports culture around the football program and atmosphere,” said Lowe. “As we continue to win, the atmosphere here in Johnson City has and will continue to spread like it is at Old Dominion.”

Lowe has brought a professional work ethic to the football team since arriving at ETSU and it has helped the football team improve each season.