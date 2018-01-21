In the early years of development for a kid, learning to read, and subsequently write, are fundamental in a child’s early education and cognitive growth. Many various programs and methods of study in elementary school are designed for kids to gradually learn specific words, which in turn eventually morph into them being able to read full sentences and short books.

After years of developing one’s reading skills, as we all know, young students expand their understanding of grammatical structure and language capability allowing them to read and process full classic novels. It would be silly to present an extremely young child with a novel such as “Alice in Wonderland”, “The Great Gatsby”, or “Of Mice and Men” due to their limited capability and expecting them to understand the complex theme, truth or value common in classic works of literature.

Due to this incapability, increasing numbers of classic literature are being simplified and rewritten with pictures and other illustrations, so that a younger child before the middle and high school days can engage in many texts that they will in the future be assigned to read and discuss.

While many parents are ecstatic that their kids can begin delving into these texts, many adults question if anything positive can come from kids engaging in revised and shortened classic works of literature. To an extent, shortening, revising and summarizing all literature leads to a loss of the beauty, theme or substance of the text and causes an individual to perchance lose exactly what the author desires to convey through the writing.

Indeed, an essence of the text is lost when abridging even with the purpose of presenting a child with a revised piece of the original art; however, studies show that most of the kids engaged in these revised, classic novels do not develop to be lazy, neglectful or users of summarizing instruments from the web in middle and high school.

Conclusively, shortened, classic novels for kids provide a strong set of benefits, including introducing them to a new realm of thinking, new themes and plots not common in books specifically designed for children and more challenging literature that will aid and progress their cognitive development. Therefore, these shortened novels administer a young kid with a wide variety of fundamental skills and provide them with the tools to become confident communicators and interpreters of information later in their life.