On Jan. 31, East Tennessee State University Epidemiologist Dr. Mildred Maisonet joined with the Women’s Studies Program to discuss human exposure to environmental contaminants. “Environmental Contamination and Human Health: Does It Matter?” was the fifth lecture in the 2017-18 “Women on Wednesdays” series sponsored by ETSU’s Women’s Studies Program.

“We chose Dr. Maisonet because of the importance of the research she does on environmental contamination and human health, particularly for folks living in this region,” said Women’s Studies Director Phyllis Thompson. “The Women’s Studies Program wants to raise the visibility of her research on campus and in the community.”

Women on Wednesdays is a monthly lecture series that was started in 2012 by Thompson. Women on Wednesdays provides a venue where women on campus and in the community can discuss and support each other’s work. Particularly, it raises awareness about the efforts and achievements of women at ETSU.

“We also want to highlight Dr. Maisonet herself,” said Thompson. “She is an incredible resource on this campus and comes to us with a great deal of significant previous experience.”

Maisonet is an assistant professor in ETSU’s College of Public Health. Before joining the ETSU community in 2014 she attended Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health where she completed a doctoral degree in Epidemiology. She has also worked at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rollins School of Public Health and the University of Oulu Faculty of Medicine in Finland.

Women on Wednesdays lectures are free and open to the public. Lectures begin at noon in the presentation room of the Multicultural Center located on the second level of the D.P. Culp University Center.

If you happened to miss Dr. Maisonet, seize the opportunity that Women on Wednesdays provides at the next lecture on Feb. 21. Join Loren Biggs from the Counseling Center for a light lunch and Alcohol 101 followed by a Q&A segment.