Voice your opinion.

As a part of the Black History Month events by Unapologetically Black, Feb. 12-18 will be “Discussion Week,” and it will include four discussions on campus.

Monday’s discussion on Feb. 12, titled “Do you know hair?” will be in the D.P Culp Center’s East Tennessee Room on the third floor at 7 p.m. This discussion will talk about how to take care of your natural hair and also how to embrace it.

“Natural hair is becoming a trend in African American culture as people are starting to appreciate and love their roots,” said ETSU Black Affairs Vice President Brook’ale Anderson. “So this discussion will focus on hair within the black community and provide them with new hairstyle ideas and products to give a better outcome…Through this discussion I hope people gain confidence to embrace the natural look.”

On Tuesday, the Discussion is titled “Black Stereotypes” and will touch key points on stereotypes used within the black community and also the Black Lives Matter Movement. The discussion will be in the D.P. Culp Center Multicultural Center’s Presentation Room at 7 p.m.

On Valentine’s Day, to fit the theme of love, the discussion “Black Love/Interracial Relationships” will be in the D.P. Culp Center Multicultural Center’s Presentation Room at 5 p.m.

The discussion that wraps up the week will be “Shades of Black.” This discussion will be held on Feb. 15 in the D.P Culp Center’s East Tennessee Room on the third floor at 6 p.m. The topic for the final discussion is African American vs. Africans and Caribbeans.

“For years there has been this tension between African Americans and African students,” said Anderson. “This event is a conversation to see what we can do to break the tension and come together to unify all shades of black.”

After discussion week is over, there will be a Chinese Spring Festival on Sunday, Feb. 18 at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. Learn how to make dumplings at 4 p.m. before the program starts at 6 p.m.

For a list of all the events, visit https://www.etsu.edu/students/multcult/.