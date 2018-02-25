Coming into Friday, the Bucs were looking to bounce back after a home loss against The Citadel, only their second loss in conference play.

“Without question, this is our most disappointing loss in my tenure, especially with what was at stake,” said Head Coach Steve Forbes following the loss to The Citadel.

The Bucs came into Friday with a 23-6 record and 14-2 record in conference play with Wofford’s record coming into the game at 19-10 and 10-6 in conference play.

In the first half, the Bucs tied Wofford at 36 points with both teams shooting well over 50 percent in the half. Bucs senior Desonta Bradford (Humboldt, Tennessee) led all scorers in the first half with 11 points on three of four shooting. Bradford was able to find his way to the free-throw line five times in the first half, making four of the five attempts.

Freshman Bo Hodges (Nashville, Tennessee) and senior Jermaine Long (New Orleans, Louisiana) made an impact in the first half as well. Hodges scored 11 points while Long scored eight points, knocking down a pair of threes and free throws.

As a team, the Bucs attempted 11 free throws in the first half, converting on 10 of the 11 attempts. Whereas Wofford attempted three free throws, making none of them.

In the second half, the Bucs offense was shut down by Wofford’s defense. The Bucs shot 40 percent and below 30 percent from three. However, the Bucs defense did not slow Wofford’s offense. allowing them to shoot 57 percent. Wofford also made 13 of 16 free throw attempts.

Bradford only made and attempted one shot in the second half despite shooting nine free throws in the second half, connecting on six of them.

Ultimately the Bucs defense was not able to make up for the Bucs offense struggling to hit outside shots. Wofford won 75 to 71, getting their 20th win of the season.

“We had a hard time guarding Cameron Jackson, we could not guard him on the inside and you can not double because they have so many shooters,” said Forbes. “Right now, our guards are getting beat off the dribble which is causing us some problems.”

Jackson led Wofford with 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Bradford led all scorers with 19 points and Hodges finished the night with 16 points off the bench. The Bucs fell to 23-7 and 14-3 in conference play, allowing there to be a tie for first place with UNCG.

Despite the loss, the Bucs still control their destiny to win a share of the SoCon regular-season championship.