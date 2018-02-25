The softball team matched up against the Gardner-Webb University Bulldogs over the weekend for the second time this season.

Coming off an 8-0 victory in the previous match up, the Bucs had plenty of momentum on their side. However, the Bucs fell short on Saturday with a score of 6-3.

The Bucs came out in the first inning with some power. The bases were loaded while freshman Lauren Lee (Cleveland, Tennessee) scored the first run on Tiffany Laughren’s fly-ball RBI to center field. The Bucs hitting would strike again with junior Taylor Wright (Erwin, Tennessee) hitting a two-out, two-run double, adding to the score 3-0.

Senior Madison Ogle (Maryville, Tennessee) played great defensively in the bottom of the first. With the bases loaded, Ogle got a strikeout and a fielder’s choice at the end of the inning, keeping the Bucs ahead at 3-0. The Bucs would hold Gardner-Webb scoreless for the next two innings.

Gardner-Webb hit a home run at the bottom of the fourth inning, entering in the next inning with a 3-1 score. The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3 when they hit two home runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bucs held on until the Bulldogs scored on a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s been a rough start this season, but it is good to learn about ourselves,” says Head Coach Bradley Irwin.

The Bucs have been busy this season with a number of doubleheaders.

“It’s the norm for us now, we just have to stay focused,” said Irwin. “We try to incorporate balance, with efficient use of their time.”

The Bucs hope to win a conference title with a great group of women this season.

“We try to perform at our best level as we can,” said Irwin.