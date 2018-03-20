On April 6, 2018, there will be a Spring Yard Sale at the ETSU Kingsport Allandale location from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The yard sale occurs every Fall and Spring semester and it serves as a fund raiser for the Megan Danielle Smith Scholarship.

“Megan Smith was a graduate of Volunteer High School and she attended ETSU at the Kingsport location for one year before passing due to an ACV accident,” said Debra Marsh.

Eight years ago, the director at the time and the Smith family organized the yard sale fundraiser in honor of Megan.

Anyone can make donations, monetary or miscellaneous items, for the yard sale. All donations may be dropped off at the main office of the Kingsport Allandale location, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

This event is free to the public and will have vendors that sell everything from cosmetics to knick-knacks.

“There will be food trucks this year,” Marsh said.

According to Marsh, one of the coordinators for the yard sale, there are around 75 vendors signed up to attend.

Anyone interested in reserving a space can through March 30, 2018 for $10; this applies for both individuals and commercial businesses.

“It’s a good atmosphere to shop and it goes to a good cause,” said Marsh.

The proceeds go towards awarding an incoming freshman that graduates from Volunteer High School; they’ll receive a scholarship of $1,000 during their first year at ETSU.

The awardee must be a full-time degree seeking student and take all their courses at the Kingsport Allandale location. This requirement is due to Megan taking all her freshman year courses at the Kingsport Allandale campus.

To be considered for the scholarship students must submit an application and a letter explaining why they are a good candidate for the scholarship. The deadline to apply is the first Friday in May.

For more information contact Debra Marsh at 423-392-8004 or marshd@etsu.edu or Barbara Shirley at 423-392-8000 or shirleyb@etsu.edu.