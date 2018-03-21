Under the leadership of Head Coach Fred Warren, men’s golf has always had sustained success, and this year is no different. Despite being a young team (there is only one senior on the roster) the Bucs have many stand out performers.

Coming off a match just the week before, ETSU looked to have a stronger showing than their performance in the General Hackler Collegiate, where they placed 14th out of 15 teams. Fortunately in the Schenkel Invitational, a stellar performance from freshman Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) led the Bucs to 9th out of a field of 14 teams.

Go had a rocky start, totaling a score of 75 during the first day of the meet. However, he followed up this shaky first day by shooting a score of 69 and 70 the next two days. Go had a very strong finish, hitting his final 36 holes at 5 under par. His final score placed him 2 under par, and although it was 4 hits above his best score of the season, it gave Go his best placement at 17th in a meet with 84 individuals.

Close behind Go was Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Florida) tied in 23rd place. Hulbert shot almost two strokes under his scoring average of 73.42. The remainder of the squad finished in the back half of the rankings, but contributed to a team score of 865, good enough to earn them 9th place in the meet.

After playing in back to back weekends, the Bucs have earned a much needed break this week. They will not compete again until the Wofford Invitational on April 9. ETSU will need the rest, as the host team is the Wofford College Terriers, a Southern Conference rival. The Bucs have just two more meets, including the Wofford Invitational, before the SoCon Championships begin on April 22.

Last year, ETSU was the SoCon Champions, and although they have lost some key contributors from that squad, a repeat is still their target.