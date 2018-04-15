On January 27th 2010, Steve Jobs officially announced the release of the first iPad: Apple’s latest and greatest addition to their already prosperous iPhone and iPod sales. It is without surprise that over three million iPads were sold during the first 80 days, where sales continually skyrocketed with the release of this new handheld device.

Truly, it seems as if everyone hopped on the iPad frenzy in the beginning due to its capabilities and versatility. It’s not only a larger handheld tablet for kids to play games, but it’s also just a better and more efficient computer. It’s lightweight base and lack of keyboard prospers for many businesses around the world. It is hard to imagine a wide variety of individuals not buying this product of Apple; however, with the growing quality of larger iPhones and more laptops containing tablet and touchscreen potential, will the popularity of iPads begin to wither away?

Of course, touchscreen computers, laptops and handheld devices, such as the iPhone, have been around and held a demand for several years now, but that could change due to other companies adapting to this craze for lighter, more efficient, touch-screen-capable machinery we are seeing in this modern age of technological development.

From looking at the statistics, iPad sales have indeed steadily declined in the last few years, even with the presentation of new models and accessories. It seems as if the iPad is losing its importance.

Several years ago, Apple would have gladly held an event strictly dedicated to discussing the greatest new things involving their own iPad, but it is unsurprising that they are hesitant to currently do so.

It seems as if Apple has failed to evolve as quickly as they have in the past with this new evolution of competition resulting from the increasing demand for more efficient touch-screen-capabilities. I guess society must sit back and wait for Apple, society’s main technological powerhouse, to retaliate and conquer this newfound trend.