Last Friday, ETSU students came together for the International Day of Peace.

ETSU has participated in the International Day of Peace for almost a decade. This year, the event’s theme was “The Right to Peace: The Declaration of Human Rights at 70.” To honor this day, ETSU held a Peace Education Tabling in the morning into the afternoon, followed by a gospel choir, a vigil and a balloon release.

The goal of these events is to embrace and showcase how other cultures celebrate peace. Tedra Bennett, the Office of Multicultural Affairs assistant, explained that ETSU wanted a way to join in on the International Day of Peace and bring a huge issue close to home.

“I hope that students can understand peace is a state of mind,” said Bennett. “Regardless of our differences, we are all one people.”