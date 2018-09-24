President Donald Trump is officially coming to Johnson City next week to host a rally as well as help fundraise for Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign.

The rally was posted on the Donald J. Trump Rallies website today. It will be in Freedom Hall on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The doors to the rally will open at 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are free on the rally website. They can be reserved by visiting the site, providing your name, phone number, ZIP code and state.

For the fundraiser, tickets for couples to take a photo with Trump are $10,000, and couple tickets for a photo and a roundtable discussion with the president are $25,000. According to the Associated Press, the money will go to the Blackburn campaign’s fundraising committee.

At this time, the Washington County Democratic Party is planning a counter protest throughout the event.