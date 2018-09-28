The community of ETSU will have an opportunity to take part in a stress-free afternoon at the Charity Carnival and 0.5K Fun Race homecoming event on Oct. 3.

The carnival will be from 2-5 p.m. in the campus quad, and the event will consist of multiple booths set up by various organizations.

Sarah Hamilton, vice president of the Volunteer ETSU organization, provided some insight on what type of booths teams may create for the carnival.

“Think of the typical carnival games,” Hamilton said. “Some groups might do a ring toss, balloon popping, cotton candy or even a dunking booth.”

For the chance at winning some of the games, attendees will need to purchase tickets. Each ticket costs 25 cents.

According to Hamilton, all of the proceeds earned from the event will be donated to United Way. Volunteer ETSU, the university’s own branch of United Way, is hoping that the carnival will raise $1,500 in donations.

United Way is an organization that wants to help positively impact communities all around the world. According to United Way of Washington County, their main focus and strategy is “to create lasting positive changes to community conditions,” with a focus on three areas: Education, financial stability and health.

The 0.5K Fun Race is open to any carnival-goers that would like to participate by walking or running. The race begins at 3 p.m. at the Pride Walk. All individuals who participate in the race will receive a surprise.

For more information about the United Way cause or how to support the organization, visit unitedwayofwashingtoncounty.org.