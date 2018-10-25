ETSU is set to hold its fifth annual Booze-Boo event on Oct. 25 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will have two chances to come to Booze Boo. The first event will be held with ETSU’s Farmer’s Market on Oct. 25. On Oct.30, the event will be in the Warf-Pickel Plaza, in between the Mini-Dome and Subway. Both events will have free Cheez-Its and other refreshments.

Booze-Boo is put on every year by the Counseling Center’s Alcohol and Other Drugs program. Their hope for the event is that it provides alcohol education. They give students tips they may not know about drinking and alcohol safety, right around the time when students tend to party – Halloween.

Graduate student with the counseling department Lindsey Derry is helping coordinate the event and hopes it will make an impact.

“Hopefully, it will reduce their risks from suffering negative consequences related to drinking,” Derry said.

On Booze-Boo’s website, they offer more in-depth alcohol safety facts and tips, which include videos and even a Blood Alcohol Content calculator. The main purpose of Booze-Boo is to get students to set a limit to their drinking and count how much they consume.

The event’s website also highlights three important tips for drinking: Light alcohol is a stimulant, but more is a depressant; men and women can’t drink the same; and people who have smaller figures can’t drink as much as bigger people.

The National Institute of Health recommends men drink no more than four standard drinks while women have no more than three per day.

The event is also a great time for students to learn more about the counseling services ETSU has to offer. One of their main goals is to help students make healthier choices for themselves in all aspects of their life.

For more information regarding Booze-Boo and alcohol education, visit https://www.etsu.edu/students/counseling/campaign.