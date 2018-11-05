Women’s soccer fell to UNCG in a 5-1 loss in the SoCon semifinals Friday night. The Bucs ended the 2018 season, claiming third seed and a conference record of 5-4.

Since ETSU’s return to the SoCon in 2014, the Bucs have been 2-1 in semifinal games. ETSU fell short to Samford 2-1 in 2014 but advanced to their first-ever championship in 2016 with a 3-1 win over Mercer.

Now in 2018, the Bucs faced UNCG for the third time in SoCon Tournament play, but after a valiant effort the Bucs’ SoCon play ended.

The first half favored UNCG with a 2-0 lead. The Spartans gained their spot on the scoreboard in the 18th minute from a header off of a corner kick. Senior Eleonora Goldoni (Ferrara, Italy) and sophomore Sara Connelly (Ballygowan, Northern Ireland) both had the first and only two shots on goal in the half but couldn’t manage to get on frame.

The Bucs’ defense did well to deny the multiple attempts on goal made by the Spartans, but in the final minutes of the of the first half the Spartans were able to slip one past senior goalkeeper Lea Ann Cutshall (Johnson City, Tennessee) and into the back of the net.

The second half showed increased pressure by the Spartans with three back-to-back shots, and five minutes in, the Spartans made their third goal. The Bucs continued to fight for their spot on the scoreboard, but before they could the Spartans advanced once more with a shot deep outside the box making it 4-0.

Junior Allie Duggan (Boca Raton, Florida) was able to give the Bucs their first and only goal in the 68th minute from a rebound off Connolly’s saved shot.

The Spartans would make their fifth and final goal of the night off of a penalty kick in the 79th minute.

UNCG will now face Samford in the SoCon Tournament final for the championship.