If you’re looking to kick-off the new year and new semester, look no further. The Mary B. Martin School of the Arts has events to keep you entertained all throughout the spring. They are kicking off the year with their tenth season, marking 10 years of live arts.

“The Martin School of the Arts is in our 10th season of presenting guest artists for the campus and the community, and the artists and films we present are purposefully eclectic and engaging,” said Mary B. Martin School of the Arts Director Anita DeAngelis.

“The 5Browns: Digging Through the Darkness” (Feb. 4, 7 p.m., Millennium Centre) – This will be a night of screening a documentary film that features the five Brown siblings and their story, from their time studying at the famed Juilliard together to being featured by “People” and Oprah to their struggles overcoming the abuse their father bestowed on the girls.

“306 Hollywood” (Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Ball Hall Auditorium) – This documentary film covers the excavation of a grandmother’s house that begins a journey of finding life resonating from the objects left behind. The story is an “epic metaphor of memory, time and history.”

“Sybarite5” (Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church) – Sybarite5 offers chamber music concert with unconventional means as they experiment with sound to give a unique style of chamber music that both rockstars and classical fans will enjoy.

“Peterson Toscano: Everything is Connected” (Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m., Bud Frank Theatre) – Comedy meets activism as Peterson Toscano performs a one-person act to explore many social topics and issues.

“Hale County: This Morning, This Evening” (March 4, 7 p.m., Ball Hall Auditorium) – The third documentary to be screened this semester will be RaMell Ross’ film about Hale County and the polarizing moments of the Alabama community to create a film clarifying the beauty of life and race.

Lawler + Fadoul (March 7th, 7:30 p.m., Mathes Recital Hall) – This concert combines the arts of music, dance, theater, and poetry by flutist Zara Lawler and marambist Paul Fadoul.

Christopher Taylor (April 4, 7:30 p.m., Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church) – One of America’s brightest and innovative pianists will be performing a concert displaying his immense skills on the keys, almost guaranteed to be an entertaining night.

“Minding the Gap” (April 15, 7 p.m., Ball Hall Auditorium) – The final documentary to be screened is a collection of 12 years of footage connecting the eruptive upbringings of debut filmmaker Bing Liu’s two skateboarder friends and intricacies of modern masculinity in a story bridging the gap between childhood and adulthood.

“While quality entertainment is significant, many of our artists address relevant concerns, and we have much to learn when we view topics through the lens of the arts,” said DeAngelis. “With each artist we present, we include outreach activities for students and/or the community, and it’s important for us to provide students with opportunities to directly engage with our artists.”

For more information about programming and tickets, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/martin/ or contact Mary B. Martin School of the Arts.