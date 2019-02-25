As a tradition held by ETSU’S Buctainment, the organization held their 4th annual Family Game and Movie Night last Friday night in the Dome.

Many different inflatables for children of all different sizes were incorporated into this extravaganza. Partnering with Adult Commuter Transfer Services allowed all of the games to be more child-friendly and accommodating to all children. ACTS is in service to provide mobility to those who are attending school up until their graduation.

“The main purpose is to get people involved on campus, like the rest of our events, but when people have families, it is hard to find something that everyone will enjoy,” said Buctainment President Courtney Fitzstevens. “We pick a children’s movie that way families can come out and enjoy without spending any money.”

Buctainment’s family night is not only open for students, but the entire Tri-City area is welcome.

Ticket sales were expected to be around two hundred, and there was a good crowd that came out to the event.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” is a popular sequel to the 2012 film “Wreck-It Ralph,” which takes place in Litwak’s Family Fun Center. The story is about the main character, Ralph, and his attempt to be seen as a hero and not a villain.

Buctainment members invited everyone in the area to come in and join the fun, and they are already looking forward to next year’s family event.