At some point in every student’s college experience, an instructor will assign a group project that requires student coordination and collaborative work outside of the classroom. Without a quiet and technologically-equipped meeting area, the task of accomplishing group projects can be nearly impossible.

Luckily for the students of ETSU’s Sevierville Center, the campus offers students access to a Collaboration Lab. Opened in the fall of 2018, the lab offers a productive environment for collaborative projects.

“We are very proud of this space and enjoy seeing our students benefit from it being here,” said Jenn Butler, coordinator at the campus.

In short, this Collaboration Lab gives students access to general computer usage, provides students with a collaborative space for group work and facilitates group participation and ideas.

“The Collaboration Lab is equipped with six computers and two screens that allow students to plug in their laptops and work together on group projects,” said Butler. “Its goal is to provide a quiet space for students to work in a group setting outside of the classroom.”

By giving students access to a quiet space for group work, the students can complete the assigned project in a more organized, collaborative and stress-free way. More so, the technology in the Collaboration Lab allows students to maximize their time and group potential while in the lab.

“This space benefits ETSU Sevierville students by giving them access to technology that makes group projects easier,” Butler noted. “By being able to share their laptop screens with the rest of the group, it helps to generate a flow of ideas that increases group participation.”