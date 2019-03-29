Daniel Norman has had the opportunity to witness many world-class attractions and entertainment options in Sevier County as a local. When he is not attending his classes at ETSU’s main campus, Norman works at the budding Gatlinburg attraction, Anakeesta.

Daniel Norman (Contributed/Facebook)

Anakeesta is an amusement park in Gaitlinburg like no other, attempting to keep the natural beauty of the Smoky Mountains as its main attraction by encouraging their guests to “be inspired by nature, enjoy time with family and friends, and discover the magic in the mountains,” according to the park’s website.

“It’s so fun to see people from all over having fun with their kids,” Norman said.

The park offers numerous activities for people of all ages, including ziplining, a mountain coaster, a tourist village filled with local shops and much more.

“At Anakeesta, I am a Canopy Ranger,” said Norman. “We have an attraction called the Canopy Walk, which is 16 interconnected bridges up in the trees. Basically, my job is to talk to people and make sure they are having a good time.”

Being able to work and spend time in such a beautiful place can be a relaxing experience for a college student. The nature of the area is one of Norman’s favorite parts of working at Anakeesta.

“There’s also so many beautiful views up there, and so many fun activities,” he said. “I just love to see how much joy it brings to people to be there.”

Norman encourages anyone in the area to take the time to visit Anakeesta.

“You start to have fun the moment you take the ski lift up,” he said. “Seeing the beautiful view and the village we have there is just so much fun.”