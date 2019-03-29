Jimbo Whaley has a long history in music, growing up in the foothills of the Great Smokey Mountains. He has written and performed numerous chart topping songs.

He co-founded Pine Mountain Railroad and led them to become an International Bluegrass Music Association Emerging Artist of the Year nominee for two consecutive years.

He now performs with Greenbrier, a bluegrass band consisting of himself, Roger Helton, Abbey Tungette and Scott Carris. Greenbrier performs traditional bluegrass music mixed with original works and cover pop songs.

On Saturday March 23, Jimbo Whaley and Friends – including Greenbrier and other artists with Whaley – performed their 15th annual concert at Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge. Jimbo was joined by a number a special guests including Turner Whaley. The event was emceed by Freddy Smith.

“This concert started 15 years ago as a CD release party and has grown into what it has become now,” said Whaley. “During that first show, I sang a brand new song called ‘Kings of Orebank,’ and that song resonated with so many people. A big part of who I am now is because of that song.”

With every ticket sold at the event, $5 went to Mountain Hope Good Shepard Clinic, a local clinic that treats medically uninsured residents of Sevier County.

“This has almost become like a big reunion for people,” said Jimbo about the concert. “It brings people together from all over the country that get to see each other one time a year. I just love that part about the show, and I love my community and helping them in anyway I can.”