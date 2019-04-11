With the D.P. Culp University Center closed for continuing renovations for the second-straight spring, more students seem to be attending the ETSU Farmers Market.

The Farmers Market, which first started back in 2012 — pre-dating the Pride Walk, returned in late-March with several big changes from years past, changes that may be responsible for the increased foot-traffic.

Most notably, the Farmers Market is now open two days a week, Monday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Previously, it was only open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ve also become a larger presence on campus, even participating in the Pride Walk painting on March 30. In addition, the Farmers Market now has a Snapchat account (@etsufm) and has decided to implement changes to keep things fresh throughout the market’s season.

“We’ve noticed a big increase [in student turnout],” said Rich Rogers, founder of Mason Joe’s Coffee, a market vendor.

Even just walking through the Pride Walk on Farmers Market days, you will notice a significant difference in the number of students showing up, which is both a blessing and a curse.

“I definitely go to the Farmers Market more now,” said ETSU student Audrey Chaffin. “It’s a great alternative to fast food, has more variety and supports local businesses.”

And while Chaffin isn’t alone in that thinking, other students have made off-hand comments about longer lines and some of the more popular, small vendors, such as the Tamale Vendor, running out of food quicker than in years past.

Still, with at least 10 vendors on any given day, there’s plenty of variety for students, especially as campus-favorites Blue Sphinx, Mimi’s Creamery and reigning vendor of the day Auntie Ruth’s all retuning to campus this semester.

The Farmers Market will run until the end of April for the spring season, and will return from August to November for the fall semester. For more information about the Farmers Market, you can check out their Facebook page, Twitter (@FMatETSU), Snapchat, visit their website or email farmersmarketetsu@gmail.com.