As the end of the semester and 2018-19 school year quickly wraps up, it is important to know some new changes coming to ETSU Housing and Residence Lifetime.

Among some of the new additions coming to housing are enhanced opportunities for tutoring and study groups for residents. This is created in partnership with the Center for Academic Achievement, otherwise known as the CFAA located on the bottom floor of the Sherrod Library. This change is intended to help students find greater success in the classroom.

ETSU Housing and Residence Life is also piloting a Sophomore Success Initiative, in partnership with the Multicultural Center, Financial Aid, Career Services and the Department of Counseling and Human Services.

Through these connections housing is looking to open doors for students to more on-campus opportunities and help students continue to pursue success as well as positive experience throughout their time living on campus at ETSU.

Housing and Residence life is launching the College Panhellenic Living-Learning Community for the 2019-20 academic year. This program gives students who are involved in Panhellenic an opportunity to live together while developing leadership and campus involvement. The CPLLC is a partnership between the Housing and Residence Life Office, the Fraternity and Sorority Life Office, and the College Panhellenic of ETSU.

If you are interested in moving to an on-campus dorm or to Buccaneer Ridge, you can look forward to these new and exciting changes coming. On top of these, Housing and Residence life already has a large number of initiatives.

If you you would like to live on campus for the fall semester of 2019, you can still sign up at etsu.edu/students/housing