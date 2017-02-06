ETSU hosted the Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational from Thursday to Saturday on the university campus.

The women’s and men’s teams had two athletes claim first place finishes.

On the women’s team, sophomore Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C.) finished first in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.64 in the finals. Leading up to the finals, Atkins finished with the fastest times in the prelims and semi-finals. Along with this first place finish, she placed fourth in the women’s 200-meter dash in 25.19.

For the men, freshman Adam Bradtmueller (Sarasota, Fla.) finished with the best time in the men’s one mile. With more than a second over the competition, Bradtmueller finished with a time of 4:16:55.

The Bucs had a good amount of athletes finishing in the top-5 on the final day of their home meet, including senior Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.), who finished third in the 60-meter dash in 6.79, only .06 away from the winner.

“My performance today went well,” Moore said. “This season I’ve had a slow start so my time made me feel like I’m moving in the right direction. Today was a really good day for me.”

Other teammates finishing within the top-5 were Brett Squibbs (Rock Hill, S.C.) in men’s pole vault, Adriana Watkins (Kingsport, Tenn.) in the women’s triple jump, Michael Williams (Mt. Laurel, N.J.) in the 60 meter hurdles, Macy Carrier (Bluff City, Tenn.) in the women’s mile, Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) in the women’s 60-meter dash and women’s 200-meter dash, Harper Sigler (Bogart, Ga.) in the men’s 800, Thomas Miller (Lithonia, Ga.) also in the men’s 800, Victoria Hutchens (Stuart, Va.) in the women’s 3000 meter and both the women’s and men’s 4×400 meter relay teams.

The Bucs also finished with a combined 21 athletes finishing in top-10 in their events.

The Buccaneer Track and Field Invitational ended on Senior Day.

“It was cool being out there, but kind of weird because I never thought about the day I’d be a senior,” Moore said. “It was bittersweet because this was my last home meet.”

The next competition for the Bucs will be next weekend in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee.