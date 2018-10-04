President Donald Trump’s visit on Monday to Freedom Hall unified multiple law enforcement agencies in the name of security.

“No arrests or major problems were reported, according to authorities,” a Bristol Herald Courier article stated.

Area agencies involved in security included, Johnson City; Bristol, Tennessee; Elizabethton; Erwin; Jonesborough; and Kingsport police departments; Carter, Sullivan and Washington County sheriff’s offices; Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; Tennessee Highway Patrol; Tri-Cities Airport Public Safety; Washington County-Johnson City EMS; and the Johnson City and Kingsport fire departments were also involved.

Keeping it close to home, Carter County Constable Mark Carrier and former Unicoi County Sheriff Kent Harris, who now serves as a Washington County commissioner, were part of President Trump’s motorcade in addition to several agencies.

According to the Herald Courier, Tennessee Highway Patrol blocked roadways as the President traveled on Interstate 81 and Interstate 26, before reaching the North Roan Street exit in Johnson City. Once reaching the city, local law enforcement blocked off roads as well.

Law enforcement teamed up with the Secret Service to implement security measures.

Jason Brown, resident-in-charge at the U.S. Secret Service office in Knoxville, Tennessee, told the Bristol Herald Courier that they worked closely with local agencies and deemed the event a success.

When asked for some detail on security plans by the East Tennessean, one officer with the Secret Service stated that he could not.

The Knoxville based Secret Service has previously served when Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. President Barack Obama made visits to the area.

In addition to security on the ground, there was security in the sky as well.

The Federal Aviation Administration enforced restrictions around the Tri-Cities Regional Airport, allowing only permitted aircraft to fly.

Having one week to plan security measures, local officials took some pages from the Freedom Hall Fourth of July security to help implement safety.