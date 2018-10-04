It’s homecoming week at ETSU, and students are taking one giant leap for Buc pride.

The concept of homecoming first dates to 1911 when the Missouri Tigers faced off against their long-term rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks. New conference regulations mandated that intercollegiate football games were to be played on college campuses. To bring a new fire to an old rivalry, the Tigers invited alumni to come home for the game.

At ETSU, homecoming is about celebrating the student body and coming together to show school pride. With an entire week dedicated to school spirit, there are multiple ways to show your ETSU pride throughout the week.

Showing your pride can be as simple as wearing an ETSU shirt to class or as complex as helping a student organization plan its homecoming activity.

“During homecoming, I like participating in the various events happening around campus during the week,” said Noah Lyons. “It’s one way I show that I’m a part of the community.”

On Friday, there will be a homecoming parade and pep rally. The parade will involve student athletes, cheerleaders, the Marching Bucs and other student organizations. The parade begins at 4 p.m. at University School and will conclude with the pep rally at Lot 21 behind Warf-Pickle Hall.

Before ETSU’s football game against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, student tailgating will kick off at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. This year’s tailgate will feature live music from Wyldeheart at noon and Folk Soul Revival at 1:30 p.m. The game’s theme is ‘blue out,’ so show up in your best blue Buccaneer gear.

“This will be the first homecoming I’ll attend since ETSU reinstated its football program,” said ETSU alum Ethan Street. “I’m excited to see how the homecoming vibe has changed since I graduated.”

ETSU’s volleyball team will play two games on campus during homecoming, the first on Friday at 6 p.m., and the second on Saturday at 8 p.m. Both games will be held in Brooks Gym. More information about homecoming events can be found at www.etsu.edu/homecoming.