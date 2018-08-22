If you aren’t already a fan, this upcoming football season might change your mind.

ETSU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics ushered in the new football season on Aug. 16 with the Kickoff Fan Fest. This meet-and-greet event between players, coaches, fans and family took place on the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium field.

“It’s important for us to provide as much outreach and engagement opportunities with our community as possible,” said Scott Carter, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The Fan Fest was a regularly scheduled practice for the team with fans and followers invited to watch from the sidelines. Following the Bucs’ practice, panels of VIP players, coaches, and affiliates were seated at tables on the field so fans of all ages could approach them for questions and autographs.

“We’re looking forward to a successful season,” said new head coach, Randy Sanders. “The guys have been working hard … we’ve had a good off-season and fall camp so far … Hopefully we’ll be able to take all that hard work and some good fortune and put it together to have some wins this year.”

Sanders, with almost 29 years of football coaching experience, has only been ETSU’s head coach since January 2018. This will be his first official season with the Bucs. He took over the position after former coach Carl Torbush announced his retirement in December 2017.

Aside from the chance to have a face-to-face discussion with coaches and players, fans were also given the opportunity to pre-purchase tickets for the upcoming season, with the first game coming up soon on Sept. 1. The first game of the season will also be an altogether special event on the field, with fireworks following.

“We have been selling our season tickets for about six months now, in preparation for the season,” said Scott Carter. “We’ve got a wide array of price points and amenities for different folks anywhere from a $100 season ticket all the way up to skybox opportunities. There’s a different experience for everyone.”

Keep in mind, these are ticket prices for people who aren’t students. That being said, tickets for students are completely free of cost and may be purchased in the SORC, online or at the box office.