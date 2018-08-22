It’s a great time to be a college student— there’s free food, free T-shirts and free fun. Welcome, Welcome Week.

Returning students already know how to capitalize on this time and make sure they are at the best events during the week. Choose wisely, everyone. There are many activities lined up for Welcome Week this year.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Open High Challenge Course: Start your semester by challenging yourself on the Basler Team Challenge and Aerial Adventure Course at the Center for Physical Activity. (Open all day)

Welcome Back Block Party: Hangout with friends and enjoy free food, prizes and activities. (6-8 p.m. between Governors, Centennial and Davis residence halls)

Tickets for Judah & the Lion go on sale: Bring your student ID to the SORC (CPA, 2nd floor, Multipurpose Room 213) to receive your free ticket to the Student Government Association’s fall concert on Sept. 30.

Monday, Aug. 27

The “Scoop” on Faith and Service: Learn more about campus and community faith and service organizations, while enjoying ice cream. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Quad)

Women’s soccer: Check out the ETSU women’s soccer game against UNC Winthrop. (7 p.m. at the Summers-Taylor stadium behind the CPA)

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Bucky’s Back to School Bash: ETSU-sponsored organizations will be on the Quad with information about getting involved on campus and free food, giveaways and activities. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 29

ETSU PRIDE Community Showcase: One of the biggest events for free stuff on campus — local businesses and other organizations will have information and giveaways for students. Kroger is popular at the showcase because they bring free grocery items. Director for University Alumni Programs Lee Ann Davis said this event expects somewhere between 3,000 and 4,000 attendees. (9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Quad)

Water Balloon Fight: Grab some friends and bring them to the Quad. (5-6 p.m.)

Yard Show: The National Pan-Hellenic Council and Multicultural Greek Council will have information about their organizations, music and popcorn at the entryway arch to the football stadium. (7:30 p.m.)

Movie in the football stadium: Watch “Avengers: Infinity War” in the football stadium. (8:30 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 30

Campus Organization Round Up and College Fair: Campus offices for student support and academic organizations and societies will have information and activities for students, as well as free food. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Warf-Pickel Plaza)

3-on-3 basketball tournament: Enter the tournament with friends by contacting the ETSU ROTC at 423-439-4269 or hairea@etsu.edu. (5:30-7:30 p.m. at the CPA)

RecFest: Learn more about campus recreation. (7-10 p.m. at the CPA)

Friday, Aug. 31

Cultural Remix: Discover everything the Multicultural Center has to offer, enjoy fun activities like origami and henna tattoos and get free food. (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Quad)

Saturday, Sept. 1

Football tailgate: Tailgating and live music by local bands will take place before the game, starting at 3 p.m. in parking lot 21 behind Warf-Pickel Hall.

Football game: Cheer on the Bucs during the first home football game against Mars Hill University (7:30 p.m. in the William B. Green Jr. stadium).

For more information about Welcome Week, go to https://www.etsu.edu/students/sorc/welcomeweek.php.