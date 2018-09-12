The VMI-ETSU football game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va., will be moved to Friday, Sept. 14, at 2:30 p.m. The game was moved in response to forecasts of Hurricane Florence and its potential impact on the East Coast this weekend.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Friday’s game will be broadcast on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.

ETSU enters the game with a 1-1 record. VMI has an 0-2 record and 0-1 in the Southern Conference. The game Friday is the conference opener for ETSU.

