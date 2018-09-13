Heather Killmeyer will perform a musical recital titled “Around the World” on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The recital will be held in the Brown Hall auditorium and will feature three pieces.

Killmeyer is an associate professor of oboe and bassoon at ETSU. Throughout her career, Killmeyer has taught various masterclasses and clinics in California, Nevada, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. She will be accompanied by flutist Audra Ziegel and pianist Esther Park.

The performance will begin with “Spirit of the Wild” composed by Nigel Westlake in 2016. Killmeyer said Westlake was inspired to compose the piece after traveling to Bathurst Harbor in Tasmania where he said he was “awestruck by the soundscape and landscape of the area.”

“He composed this piece alongside Diana Doherty, the principal oboe with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, with Diana adding a lot of improvisation,” Killmeyer said.

“Seduction Dance” composed by Miguel del Aguila is the second piece in the program. The piece features flute, oboe and piano.

“This piece has proven to be very tricky, but should be very exciting,” Killmeyer said.

The finale of “Around the World” is “Coal Trails on Rails,” which was commissioned by Brian Duford with funds from the ETSU Research Development Committee. Killmeyer will be accompanied by sounds of trains from Roanoke, Virginia and Kingsport that she recorded herself. Killmeyer described this piece as “challenging but approachable.”

“It will be the most exciting because it has that Appalachian folk music flair,” Killmeyer said.

Admission to the recital is free, with a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds from the recital will go toward the 2019 Reed Day, hosted by the department of music. This event features an entire day of masterclasses. Killmeyer is passionate about the event and said it is a great way for local students to meet professional musicians.

Contributed by Jeffrey Shell