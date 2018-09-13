The ETSU men’s soccer team faced Appalachian State this past weekend hoping to push their winning streak to two straight. So far this season the Bucs have scored in every match but one when they faced No. 3 North Carolina.

Appalachian State, with a 4-0 record, had not lost a match coming into the game against the Bucs.

The Bucs only goal came in the first half at the 40:09 mark when Danny Barlow (Newcastle, England) scored on an assist from Luke Parker (Memphis, Tennessee). The goal gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead over Appalachian State. Offensively, the Bucs were aggressive, taking 14 shots with five being on goal.

The Bucs went on to win 1-0, securing back to back games without a single goal given up. The win also gives the Bucs their second home win of the season.

“It was a good 90-minute performance,” head coach David Casper said. “The guys listened and executed the game plan well. Defensively we were very solid, and offensively we had some really good moments that we were able to capitalize with at least one goal. On another day we score two to three.”

Offensively, the Bucs have shown they can score at least one goal a game. With their defense playing at a high level, they can stay in games long enough until their offense connects.

“Playing Appalachian State helps us because every game in the conference is going to be close,” Casper said. “There are not going to be blowouts in the conference. Like we did against Appalachian State, there are going to be times when we have to weather the storm.”

Casper’s motto for the team is “bend, but don’t break,” which will be key when conference play starts.

As of Sept. 12, the Bucs have four matches ahead of them before conference starts, and the belief is the offense is coming along just well.