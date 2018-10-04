The Johnson City community had a chance to get outside and listen to music at the Bluegrass Half Marathon on Sunday, Sept. 30 in downtown Johnson City. This is the ninth year that the half marathon has come to Johnson City and brought out 400 people to downtown to participate.

Runners began the 13.1 mile race at 7:30 a.m. at Founder’s Park by the farmer’s market pavilion. For those wanting to participate as a team, the marathon also offered a two-person and four-person relay.

Those watching and cheering on family and friends could enjoy the downtown scenery while listening to bluegrass music performed by ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-time and Country Music program.

Linda Lacey, an observer at the event, said that while she doesn’t participate in the half marathon, she still really enjoys coming to the event to help cheer on her son.

“My son loves these types of get-togethers, so he always tries to do this when it comes to town,” said Lacey. “Even though I don’t run myself, I have a good time waiting around and listening to all the folks playing music.”

Before the official half marathon on Sunday, children could also get their chance at participating in a run during the Kid’s Mile Run on Friday, Sept. 28.

Before the actual run, kids were encouraged to run 12.1 miles on their own in the week before the event. Then, on Friday, they could run the final mile at the Kid’s Mile Run to complete their own half marathon.

To learn more about the Bluegrass Half Marathon or discover past winners and race-times, visit the official website at bluegrasshalfmarathon.com.