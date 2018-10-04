It’s finally October, and fall is almost in full swing in Johnson City. From apple festivals to trivia and karaoke, there’s something for everyone right around the corner.

The annual Unicoi Apple Festival takes place Oct. 5-6 in Erwin, Tennessee, and is a celebration of food and art. This year’s festival features photography, paintings, sculptures, blown glass and much more from over 350 different artists and vendors. In addition to specialty food items, such as apple butter, fried pies, jams and jellies, the festival also offers a wide variety of cuisines. Entertainment is delivered with your meals, with three different stages to be included in this year’s lineup.

“The festival runs deeper than food and a good show,” said Jurnee Carr of Journey’s Journey Foundation. “So far this year, the incredible Miss Apple Festival 2018 contestants donated 12,039.2 pounds of dog/cat food and kitty litter to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. It’s about giving back and instilling the importance of stewardship to the next generation.”

Have you ever wanted to play bingo and sing karaoke at the same time? Johnson City’s Barley Waters has read your mind! Join them every Tuesday at 100 Spring St. for “SINGO.” It’s kind of weird, kind of wonderful, but definitely fun.

Unleash your inner brainiac every Monday with trivia nights at Barley Waters. The fun starts every week at 7 p.m. Groups are welcome.

Halloween brings Boo ‘n’ Brew to the Mall at Johnson City on Oct. 27 from noon to 7 p.m. Join in on the holiday excitement for beer, live music, a costume contest, pumpkin patch and inflatables.

As the month comes to close, The American Cancer Society: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will host a walk at Founder’s Park on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. to help raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. It is a way to celebrate survivors and to remember loved ones who have been lost to the disease.

“Breast cancer awareness is something very personal to me since I’ve had several family members who’ve had to experience what that diagnosis entails,” said Kristen Wilburn, a sophomore at ETSU. “I take any any opportunity to celebrate the lives of people who’ve managed to soldier through and also those who lost the battle valiantly.”