The Bucs picked up their fourth win in a row on Monday against King in a non SoCon match.

The offense fired 32 shots and 16 shots on goal, marking it the highest totals of the season. Defensively, the Bucs were able to limit King to 5 shots.

The Bucs were able to score in the opening minutes of play when sophomore Sarah Connolly (Balloygowan, Northern Ireland) shot her seventh goal of the season off an assist from senior Rachel Harbin (Arlington, Tennessee).

Senior Eleonora Goldoni (Ferrara, Italy) scored two goals for the Bucs, with the first one coming in at the 40-minute mark off of a cross pass from senior Pauline Vienne (Lausanne, Switzerland) as she raced by the defender.

The Bucs would continue to dominate King in the second half with numerous goals. Sophomore Raffaella Guilano (Caserta, Italy) scored a goal on a rebound off a saved shot for her first goal of the season.

Goldoni’s second score came from a pass by senior Isabel Hodgson (Adelaide, Australia) while Delaney Griffith (Franklin, Tennessee) scored her first goal of the season with an assist by junior Allie Duggan (Boca Raton, Florida) to close the scoring for the Bucs.

“I am doing better this season,” said Connolly. “I want to help my team in any way I can.”

Last season, Connolly was out of action due to injury. She has had a successful season thus far, being named SoCon Player of the Week last week.

Her main goal this season is to help the team get a conference title.

This game marked the last non-conference game of the season. The Bucs improve to 5-7 and are unbeaten in conference play at 3-0.

The Bucs continue conference play on Friday and Sunday as they visit Samford and Chattanooga.