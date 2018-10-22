The men’s and women’s golf teams were busy this weekend as they competed in two different events. The men traveled to Alpharetta, Georgia, and competed in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate over three days, while the women traveled to Simpsonville, Kentucky, for the Cardinal Cup, which went on for two days.

The Bucs came away with some success at their respective events.

The men had a successful first day out with senior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) leading the Bucs with a 3-under-par 69. Kim totaled two birdies and seven pars before finishing with a birdied par-5, 542-yard No. 1 and a par-4, 353-yard No. 8 to finish with the 69.

The Bucs finished the first day at 13th out of the 14 teams represented.

The second day of events for the men saw more success for the Bucs, as they faced five teams that ranked in the top ten nationally.

Kim shot 2-over 74 while sophomore Austin Carter (Kingsport, Tennessee) had the lowest score by a Buccaneer with a 1-under-71. Another sophomore, Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan), finished just behind Carter with a 1-over 73 for the day.

Down in Kentucky, the women had success in the first day of events at the Cardinal Cup, placing forth overall and scoring 590 with 29. The team put in a good effort for their event before the regular season starts in February when they play at the Lake Ocean Invitational.

“This is a very deep and strong team,” said head coach Stefanie Shelton. “Our goal is to make it to Regionals and hopefully a National Championship.”

The Bucs are stacked this year with a number of players that are at the top of their game.

For the men, they continue to play with their next event being the Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational. Both teams for the Bucs are a good representation of hard work and determination and should see major success in the events coming up.