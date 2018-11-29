As the fall semester comes to a close, ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies will host their annual End-of-Year All Bands Performance at the Down Home in Johnson City. A collection of the program’s best student bands in the genres of bluegrass, old time, Celtic and country music will put on a stellar performance of traditional pieces beginning at 7 p.m. each night starting this Saturday, Dec. 1 through Dec. 5.

Bluegrass is a genre of music founded in and extremely unique to the Appalachian region, and the program here at ETSU is the first of its kind to offer a Bachelor of Arts degree in this particular type of music. In the past, the All Bands Performance has also featured special quests such as Tim Stafford, also a program alumnus, and Grammy-winning guitarist, vocalist and founding member of the infamous bluegrass group, Blue Highway.

“The All Bands Performance is one that we look forward to each year,” said Dan Boner, director of Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies and alumnus of the program himself. “We are able to shine light on traditional music and bluegrass in particular. It’s a way to appreciate the culture and the region’s heritage. It is an excellent way to put a spotlight on the students that play in these bands and work hard throughout each academic year.”

The program has quite the history of helping to mold already talented musicians and performers that go on to win Grammy awards, Country Music Awards, as well as climb Billboard Country Music charts.

Tickets for the concert, which are open to the public, can be purchased at the door before the event for $10 or $5 for students with their ETSU ID. For more information on upcoming and other events sponsored by the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program, call 423-439-7072 or visit etsu.edu/cas/das/bluegrass/.