Looking for ways to fill the void of not having classes, homework or studying for finals? Not sure what movies to go watch? Don’t worry. This is all you need to know about what is coming to movie theaters near you.

Kicking off the list is the biggest blockbuster of the year, “Avengers: Endgame,” which is in theaters now. The three-hour long epic adventure is a roller-coaster ride culminating in the end of a story that took 11 years to tell and featuring some of your favorite heroes.

If you’re still on a Marvel high from seeing “Avengers: Endgame,” you’re in luck as “Dark Phoenix” (June 7) and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (July 5) will be released this summer. “Dark Phoenix” focuses on Jean Grey and her run-in with the Phoenix Force, while “Spider-Man: Far From Home” details Peter Parker on a field trip and his encounter with Mysterio. A different type of superhero movie, “Brightburn,” is a horror sci-fi movie with the idea of what if a Superman-type being landed on Earth but was evil instead? Find out on May 24.

This summer is jam-packed for traditional horror fans with blockbuster movies from book adaptions to new entries to classic franchises. New IPs like “The Intruder” (May 3) and “Ma” (May 31) will give audiences the creeps long before Halloween makes its way around. “The Intruder,” starring Dennis Quaid, follows a home-owner who isn’t very keen on leaving after his house gets sold. “Ma,” starring Octavia Spencer, is about a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers but ends up being more sinister than usual. Bigger franchises like “Annabelle Comes Home” (June 28) and “Child’s Play” (June 21) are coming back with new installments.

For Disney lovers like ETSU’s Britney Rochette, this summer will bring huge blockbuster films “Aladdin” (May 24), “The Lion King” (July 19) and “Toy Story 4” (June 21).

“I am super excited for all the Disney movies, but I am for sure going to go see ‘Toy Story 4,'” said Rochette.

Rounding out the rest of the summer are action-packed and drama-centric movies like “Tolkien” (May 10), a biopic of J.R.R. Tolkien, the creator of the “Lord of the Rings” book series, “Yesterday” (June 28), a drama comedy taking place in a universe where a struggling musician is the only one who can remember the Beatles and finally “John Wick Chapter 3” (May 16).

“I have been waiting so long for John Wick to come back and wreck more people,” said ETSU student Collin Thomas.

For more information about showtimes and other movies coming out, visit https://www.imdb.com/