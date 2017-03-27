The Bucs kicked off a weekend of Southern Conference play on Friday against the Mercer Bears.

In doubles play, ETSU closed out on the final two matches of three. In the No. 1 position, Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) and Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico) defeated Sam Philp and Olivier Stuart 6-4. David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) and Wenceslao Albin (Salliquelo, Argentina) also capitalized 6-4 against Ruben Vanoppen and Efstathios Tsiranidis.

Singles matches also went well for the Bucs as ETSU came out victorious in four of the six matches. Wins coming from David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain), Juan Lugo (Venezuela), Herrera, and Albin.

After leaving Georgia, the Bucs traveled back to Tennessee to take on the Chattanooga Mocs Saturday at 2 p.m.

With a solid performance in singles and doubles play, the Bucs swept Chattanooga 7-0.

In doubles play, ETSU outscored the Mocs 18-6.

David Biosca (Sant Fruitos de Bage, Spain) and Juan Lugo (Venezuela) kicked off doubles play for the Bucs as they defeated Simon Bustamante and Nic Wilson 6-1. Wenceslao Albin (Salliquelo, Argentina) and David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain) claimed victory for their team in doubles play after a 6-2 victory.

Despite already having the doubles play title for the day, Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) and Diego Nunez (Monterrey, Mexico) beat their opponent 6-3 in the No. 1 position.

In singles matches, the Bucs were the winners of the match after capitalizing on the first three singles matches. Even after coming out on top in the first three, they defeated their opponents in the last three as well.

Only one of the six singles matches had to go to three sets. Miguel Este, Biosca, Herrera, Lugo, Gonzalez and Albin all obtained victories in singles play to finish the match.

With these two wins, the Bucs extend their winning streak to six matches and remain perfect in four matches of SoCon play.

The Bucs will not compete again until April 1 when they face off against Samford at 3 p.m.