Buctainment is a student organization at ETSU that provides events and programs for the campus community. Each year, they bring a new schedule of events ranging from movies to comedians to unique activities. Volleyball and “Incredibles 2″ are cosponsored by the Basler Center for Physical Activity and Adult Commuter Transfer Students. Earlier events in the semester were cosponsored by POLO and Multicultural Affairs.

Sept. 14: Fun Movie Friday: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Sept. 15: Stigma Stops Now Feat. Ice-T

Sept. 21: Fun Movie Friday: “Jurassic World”

Sept. 22: Fall Festival and Family Weekend

Sept. 27: Bongo Ball and Zorb Racing

Sept. 28: Fun Movie Friday: “Incredibles 2″

Oct. 5: Murder Mystery Show

Oct. 12: Fun Movie Friday: “The First Purge”

Oct. 17-18: Big Pink Volleyball

Oct. 18: S’mores Night

Oct. 19: Comedian: Sam Comroe

Oct. 26: Fun Movie Friday: “Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Nov. 2: Fun Movie Friday: “The Spy Who Dumped Me”

TBD: Massage Chairs

Events are typically free, but some may have an associated cost. The schedule is subject to change. For more information about Buctainment events and updates, follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.