Golf season came in full swing this past weekend as the Bucs competed in the Rod Myers Invitational. The Invitational was a two-day event, hosting a total of 13 teams.

The first day of events saw the Bucs with success, as sophomore Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tennessee) and Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) tied in the first two rounds of play. Both Rhea and Go are now in the top-20 for shooting even par 144 on the first 36 holes. Go had 24 pars and six birdies, with back to back rounds of even-par 72. Rhea also finished with 24 pars and seven birdies, finishing with 2-under 70 par in round one and 2-over 74 in the nightcap.

Freshman Dhaivat Pandya (Dayton, Ohio) hit his first eagle at 5,493-yards for No. 9 in round one. The Bucs finished in seventh place with a 6-over-par 582.

Go came out in the second day of events with a strong effort. He went birdie-par-eagle in the last three holes, tying for 17 at even-par (72-72-72). He finished the day with 37 pars, seven birdies and one eagle to make his fifth straight top-20 collegiate finish. Rhea had a 1-over 73 in the final round, tying at 21 with 1-over par 217 (70-74-73), while senior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) tied at 31 with 5-over-par 221 (74-73-74). Pandya and redshirt Zach Ford (Cochranton, Pennsylvania) both hit 8-par 224 to tie at 41.

This was a good effort by the Bucs on the first event of the season.

“This is a young team with a lot of talent,” said head coach Fred Warren.

If the Bucs keep playing with a strong effort, there is sure to be some great success. The season just got underway, but the Bucs came out with something to prove.

The Bucs continue play next weekend as they travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in a three-day event at the Louisville Cardinal Classic.