The last week of September was a busy one for golf, with both the men’s and women’s team competing. The women’s team competed in the Golfweek Challenge in Wolcott, Colorado, and the men’s team competed in the Old Town Collegiate Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The women’s team placed ninth against the 18 teams competing in Golfweek Challenge, following up their placing in the top half in the Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championship. ETSU, ranked No. 49, placed two spots behind Georgia, ranked No. 11, and ahead San Diego State, ranked No. 37.

Senior Hee Ying Loy (Johor, Malaysia) closed her round with an eagle on the second day of the three-day event carding a 69, finishing her in a tie for fifth place. Sophomore Tereza Melecka (Belcovice, Czech Republic) finished three strokes behind Loy in a tie for tenth place.

Loy and Melecka have now placed individually in the top-20 back-to-back times in the fall portion of the season, after Loy placed T14 and Melecka placed T18.

Sophomore Kornbongkoat Sararat (Nongkhai, Thailand) had her first collegiate hole-in-one at the Red Sky Golf Club’s Fazio Course, making that ETSU’s first hole-in-one in nearly a decade.

The men’s team also placed ninth, against the 12 teams competing in Old Town Collegiate Invitational, just ahead of Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Sophomore Jack Rhea (Jonesborogh, Tennessee) led the team, finishing tied for 20th place totaling 40 pars and 8 birdies over 54 holes. Senior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) showed improvement, finishing 26th place, after finishing T32 at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge.

Junior Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Florida) played an impressive final round, jumping 14 spots into a tie for 35th place.

Women’s golf will be competing in the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Oct. 5-7 in West Point, Mississippi, and men’s golf will be competing in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Oct. 12-14 in Jonesborough, Tennessee